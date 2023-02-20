Gautam Adani's wealth slips below $50 bn as stocks continue to trade in red

South Asia

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

Gautam Adani's wealth slips below $50 bn as stocks continue to trade in red

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 01:19 pm
Gautam Adani. Photo: Bloomberg
Gautam Adani. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire Gautam Adani's net worth dropped below $50 billion on Monday, showed updated data on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His total fortune now stands at $49.1 billion.

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the billionaire's net worth stands at $49.1 billion and he is 25th on the global rich list. Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, on the other hand, ranked Adani at the 25th spot and pegged his net worth at $47.6 billion, reports Business Today.

Just a month ago, the 60-year-old industrialist's net worth stood at around $120 billion, making him the world's third richest person. That changed drastically after a small US short seller, Hindenburg Research, came out with a scathing report on the Adani Group.

The short seller's report sent ripples across the Indian stock market and ripped through the market valuation of Adani Group's listed companies, reports India Today.

Moreover, Adani stocks such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, and Adani Enterprises need a rally of up to 410 per cent to regain their respective 52-week highs. Adani Green Energy shares are trading at 606.45 apiece whereas Adani Total Gas shares are trading at 925.10 apiece on Monday at the BSE at the time of writing this story, Business Today reported.

On the other hand, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises are trading at 873.90 apiece and 1,623.65 apiece respectively on Monday at the BSE. 

The Hindenburg Research report that jolted the Adani Group's fortunes and future plans came just before Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore follow-on-public offer (FPO) opened. The Hindenburg report accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The group has lost around $125 billion in market value in three weeks since the report came out.

The Adani Group has denied Hindenburg's allegations as being "malicious", "baseless", and a "calculated attack on India."

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Adani Group / Gautam Adani / Hindenburg Research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

2h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

4h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

17h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

19h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits