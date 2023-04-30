Gas leak in India's Punjab kills 11, more affected

South Asia

DW
30 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

Gas leak in India's Punjab kills 11, more affected

Eleven people, some of them children, were killed from a gas leak emanating from a factory that also affected nearby residents. Authorities suggest people likely died due to "gas contamination"

DW
30 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) wear protective gear at the site of a gas leak in Ludhiana in the northern state of Punjab, India, April 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) wear protective gear at the site of a gas leak in Ludhiana in the northern state of Punjab, India, April 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

At least 11 people, including two children and women were killed as a result of a gas leak coming from a factory in Punjab's Ludhiana district, said authorities.

More were feared to be trapped inside the factory.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was dispatched to the scene on Sunday.

"I am on the ground right now. All our teams, including the disaster relief team and doctors, are here," Surabhi Malik, deputy commissioner of police in Ludhiana, told DW.

"We are still investigating the reason for the leak," she said.

Rescue operations underway

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, said on Twitter that the police, district administration and the NDRF were currently conducting rescue and relief operations.

A video footage from news agency ANI showed police officials and rescue teams wearing masks cordoning off the area.

According to The Hindustan Times, the leak was first noticed at 7:15am and individuals living within a 300-metre (roughly 330-yard) radius of the leak were suffering from breathing issues.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu told the Indian Express that authorities also used drones to "check if someone was lying unconscious on terraces or rooftops but no one else was found yet."

Malik also told the Indian Express that the deaths likely happened due to "gas contamination" and that authorities suspected that "some chemical has reacted with methane."

Punjab is a state in northwestern India bordering Pakistan. It's home to roughly 31 million people and to the largest Sikh population in India

Top News / World+Biz

Gas leak / Punjab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

8h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

10h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

8h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

47m | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

1h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

8h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022