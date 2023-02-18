Ganga Vilas completes its 2 week cruise through Bangladesh

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Ganga Vilas river cruise ended on Thursday as it made its way through the waters of Bangladesh, stopping at some historical sites in the northern Ranpur district along the way. 

The cruise started its two-week journey on 3 February from the southern tip of the Sundarban mangrove forest to the northern tip of Chilmari and Rangpur, reports Indian media. 

After its departure from Chilmari on Friday morning, the cruise started its journey to India through Dhubri. 

The trip boosted the country's tourism potential by focusing on the beauty of nature, the rich history and architecture, and art in Bangladesh. 

Passengers on the cruise were able to complete their customs and immigration paperwork on Wednesday at the Chilmari river port.

The following day, they were taken to Rangpur to visit the beautiful Tajhat Palace which was built in the early 1900s. The palace is one of the many great architectural sites preserved due to its historical beauty. 

The tourists were also taken to places such as Dimla Kali Temple, Bangladesh Sheikh Mujib Memorial, and Language Memorial in Rangpur where they left flowers as a sign of respect. 

Also among the many famous historical sites visited by these tourists were the World  Heritage site of the Sixty Doomed mosque in Bagerhaat, the Oxford Epiphany church in Barisal, Dhakeshwari temple, the High Court building in Dhaka, Goaldi mosque in Sonargaon, the 17th century Atia mosque in Tangial, and the Hatikumrul Navaratna Temple in Sirajganj. 

During their visit, the tourists were able to enjoy various local handcrafts, art, customs, and traditions in Bangladesh. 

Ganga Vilas, currently the world's longest river cruise, displayed how beautiful the river route is and highlighted Bangladesh's tourism scene. 

The cruise will allow Bangladesh and India to connect in a unique way through their shared history and culture. 

 

 

 

 

