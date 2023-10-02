Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

South Asia

Hindustan Times
02 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 05:26 pm

Related News

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti falls annually on 2 October. The day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Indian Nation. Know its history and significance

Hindustan Times
02 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 05:26 pm
Gandhi touring Noakhali in 1946, as part of his peace mission.Photo: National Gandhi Museum
Gandhi touring Noakhali in 1946, as part of his peace mission.Photo: National Gandhi Museum

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation in India, Bapu or Mahatma, was a political ethicist, nationalist, and lawyer. His birth anniversary is marked with much enthusiasm all across the globe. Globally, the day is also celebrated as the International Day of Non-violence. Mahatma Gandhi dedicated his life to the freedom of the nation and advocated for the path of peace, truth and non-violence. Scroll through to know when we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, its history, significance, and all you need to know about the birth anniversary of Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Date:

Gandhi Jayanti falls annually on 2 October. This year, it falls on Monday and marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 History and Significance:

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. Mahatma Gandhi shares his birthday with another Indian politician and statesman, Lal Bahadur Shastri. A lawyer whose life changed through his experiences in South Africa, Mahatma Gandhi played the most significant role in India's independence movement. Gandhi led many successful Satyagraha and Ahimsa movements to free India from British colonial rule. He dedicated his life to the struggle for freedom. His non-violent approach and ability to win over people with love and tolerance profoundly impacted the Indian civil rights movement. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on 30 January 1948.

2 October is a national holiday in India. The day honours Mahatma Gandhi, the values of non-violence and tolerance he preached, and pays tribute to the freedom fighter. People celebrate the day to promote peace, harmony, and unity worldwide. It is marked with much pomp everywhere in the country, including schools, colleges, government and non-government offices. People organise cultural activities, patriotic songs, dances, and speeches on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. People also start their day by listening to Gandhi's favourite hymn, Raghupati Raghava.

International Day of Non-violence:

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly designated 2 October as International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi's principles. According to the United Nations, the day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness". It reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence".

 

Top News / World+Biz

Mahatma Gandhi / Gandhi Jayanti / International Day of Non-violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

56m | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

6h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

1h | TBS World
Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

26m | TBS Entertainment
Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

6h | TBS Economy
How to make lemon mint juice?

How to make lemon mint juice?

2h | TBS Food