G20 Presidency: India to invite Bangladesh as guest country 

South Asia

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023

India, as G20 Presidency, will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as guest countries to its meetings and Summit. 
 
The Ministry of External Affairs, India made the announcement on Tuesday. 
 
India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. 
 
Under its presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022. 
 
The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State / Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi. 
 
ISA (International Solar Alliance), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and ADB (Asian Development Bank) will also be invited as guest IOs. 
 
In addition to G20 Members, there has been a tradition of the G20 Presidency inviting some guest countries and International Organizations (IOs) to its G20 meetings and Summit. 
 
Regular International Organisations (UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, WTO, ILO, FSB and OECD) and Chairs of Regional Organisations (AU, AUDA-NEPAD and ASEAN) will be joining, too. 
 
The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. 
 
It comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA and the European Union (EU). 
 
Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation. 
 
India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India. During our Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika. 
 
This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice. 
 

