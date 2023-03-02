G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting 'one of the largest gatherings' under India's Presidency: Indian Foreign Secretary

A man arranges the flags kept outside the venue for G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting is set to take place on 1 and 2 March in New Dehli, India.

During a special briefing, the Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "It is one of the largest gatherings of foreign ministers hosted by any G20 Presidency."

The meeting is going to take place in Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultrual Center and is expected to be attended by 40 delegations from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India as host, Indonesia both as immediate past president and ASEAN chair, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, US (all G20 member countries), reports Times of India.

Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE are among the 9 countries attending as guest countries.

"Besides the participation of these countries which I said comprising of over 40 delegations, this would also include 13 international organisations. Surely, this is one of the largest gatherings of the FMs hosted by any G20 Presidency that we would privilege to host," said Kwatra. G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held on Thursday but it will kick off on Wednesday night with a gala dinner.

"It will be under the chairmanship of our External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. This would be the second ministerial meeting being held under our Presidency. The first ministerial meeting has just concluded in Bengaluru, which was of the FinanceMinisters and Central Bank Governors' meeting," said Kwatra.