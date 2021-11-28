Fruit galore: Thai monkey festival returns as tourists come back

South Asia

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 03:52 pm

Fruit galore: Thai monkey festival returns as tourists come back

The feast, which cost over 100,000 baht ($3,000), is an annual tradition for locals to thank the monkeys for doing their part in drawing in tourists to Lopburi

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 03:52 pm
Monkeys eat fruit during the annual Monkey Festival which resumed after a two-year gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in Lopburi province, Thailand, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan
Monkeys eat fruit during the annual Monkey Festival which resumed after a two-year gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in Lopburi province, Thailand, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Watched by tourists and locals, thousands of monkeys in Lopburi in central Thailand feasted on two tonnes fruits and vegetables after the town's Monkey Festival resumed following a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Hundreds of macaques, also known as long-tailed monkeys, were seen climbing on people and stacks of fruit, munching away on bananas and pineapples.

The feast, which cost over 100,000 baht ($3,000), is an annual tradition for locals to thank the monkeys for doing their part in drawing in tourists to Lopburi, which is sometimes known as "Monkey Province."

"Today's special is durian, which is expensive. Lopburi monkeys like expensive things," said Yongyuth Kitwatananusont who has previously organised over 30 monkey festivals.

The theme for this year's festival was wheelchair monkeys, and Yongyuth planned to donate 100 wheelchairs to needy people.

Tourists have been gradually returning to Thailand after the government launched a quarantine-free travel scheme for vaccinated tourists in November, and the festival proved a popular draw.

Thailand saw more than 100,000 inbound travellers in November, as high as the number of arrivals in the first ten months combined.

"I'm really happy to get to see this and now I'm thinking about going to the next festival," said Moroccan tourist Ayoub Boukhari.

"It's quite unexpected and the monkeys are quite silly."

Some tourists were seen playing with the monkeys with their cameras. The resumption of the tradition also pleased locals.

"It's the first time in two years that monkeys get to eat all kinds of fruits and vegetables," said Thanida Phudjeeb. "I'm happy for them."

($1 = 33.7600 baht)

Top News / World+Biz

Fruit galore / Thai monkey festival / Lopburi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
A flock of parakeets fly over a golden paddy field at Rangunia&#039;s Gumai Beel in Chattogram. According to the locals, the birds are attracted to the smell of mature paddy and come to the area during harvesting season in great numbers to have a feast. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

5h | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

22h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

22h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

22h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 