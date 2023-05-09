Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by the military, his aide said on Tuesday (9 May).

Khan was taken into custody at a court in Islamabad in a corruption case, reports Reuters citing local broadcaster Geo TV.

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case from outside the premises of Islamabad High Court where he had gone to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this is the respect for Courts by powerful corridors. Black day! pic.twitter.com/QuLCuePy9d— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

A Reuters witness said shortly after Khan entered the gate of the Islamabad High Court, contingents of paramilitary forces and armoured personnel carriers entered after him.

The gate was blocked by the armoured vehicles while Khan was whisked away shortly after under heavy security, the witness added.

"Imran Khan's car has been surrounded," he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been agitating for early elections after getting ousted in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote.

Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls and rallies, Imran Khan has shown no signs of backing down against the government and the army and is seeking support from the Supreme Court to hold polls in two provinces for a start.

Imran Khan, 70, faces a slew of court cases and was set to be formally indicted on Wednesday in a case that involved allegations he did not properly disclose earnings from the sale of state gifts from his time in office.

Taking to his Twitter, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Khan had been "abducted" from the court premises while score of lawyers and general people had been "tortured".

"Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location," he said.