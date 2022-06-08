'Fringe is core': Rahul Gandhi's swipe at BJP as Prohpet row rages

South Asia

Hindustan Times
08 June, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 06:51 pm

Related News

'Fringe is core': Rahul Gandhi's swipe at BJP as Prohpet row rages

India has drawn flak from over a dozen Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar, over the remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

Hindustan Times
08 June, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 06:51 pm
Photo: collected
Photo: collected

India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammed by two now-former spokespersons - Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

The party sacked Jindal and suspended Sharma, and claimed their views as 'fringe elements'. Gandhi, though, remarked 'fringe is (the) BJP's core' as he shared an infographic citing derogatory comments about minority communities and women by BJP leaders.

[related nid="

'Fringe' is BJP's core. pic.twitter.com/51iDkTIKLr

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 8, 2022

" layout="left"]

The attached infographic quoted union minister Amit Shah calling Bangladeshi migrants 'termites' and his cabinet colleague Anurag Thakur as calling on 'traitors' to be shot - a controversial slogan that made headlines during citizenship law protests in Delhi and the assembly election.

India tightens security after militants threaten attacks over anti-Muslim remarks

Other BJP leaders quoted in the infographic were Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath who said women were 'not capable of being left free or independent' and Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya for her equally controversial remark on Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

India has drawn flak from over a dozen Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar, over the remarks by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. India's missions in Kuwait and Qatar followed the Delhi line and attributed the remarks to 'fringe' elements.

Indonesia, Malaysia summon Indian envoys over anti-Islam remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs has also had to weigh in, and has said the statements by some individuals do not represent that of the Indian government.

Some of countries now up in arms have demanded an apology from India, but Congress has argued against this, declaring the country should not apologise for the 'misdeeds' of BJP leaders.

Top News / World+Biz

Rahul Gandhi / BJP / Defamatory Remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

9h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

45m | Videos
Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata