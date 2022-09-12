Fresh election only solution to end instability in Pakistan: Imran Khan

South Asia

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 07:03 pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that fresh election is the only way to end the instability in the country, local media reported.

Imran Khan claimed that the existing authorities wanted to hold the poll after his disqualification. The PTI Chief stated, "I believe in democracy and the only solution to stop turmoil in the country is fresh elections." According to the local media, he also said that there is some sort of connection between them and the Pakistani Election Commission, reports The Print.

The current rulers are terrified, and now the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) can do what it wants, but it cannot beat me. ECP had tried to back the incumbent administration in Punjab by-polls, but the people are now fully aware of everything, ARY News reported.

The PTI Chief stated that when discussing the nation's economic predicament, people have observed the "incumbent government's" bad performance since they are unable to help the nation out of its dilemma.
The weak administration has been rejected by the IMF (International Monetary Fund), he continued.

According to the former prime, debts and inflation are constantly rising, and despite receiving a loan from the IMF, the government was unable to stop the rupee's devaluation against the US dollar, as per media sources.

Imran Khan, meanwhile, declared on Twitter that he would reveal his future plan during the next Gujranwala jalsa today.

I will announce the next crucial phase at the Jalsa. Imported govt & its handlers are so terrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI they are desperately moving on Minus 1 formula," he said in a tweet. Tomorrow's Gujranwala jalsa will be the last of our current phase of the Haqiqi Azadi Movement.

The PTI Chief was issued a notice by Islamabad Police for missing his appearance before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism investigation.

Until 12 September, the former prime minister is free on bail. He was arrested in a terrorist case after being accused of threatening a female federal judge during the event that took place on August 20 by Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed.

According to the local media, the authorities had summoned the former prime minister to meet with the investigators at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The local media stated that Imran Khan disregarded the court order by failing to appear before the investigators or provide a response.

