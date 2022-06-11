Fresh clashes, curbs in West Bengal's Howrah amid Prophet remarks controversy

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah. Photo: Collected

Fresh clashes were seen in West Bengal's Howrah district, news agency ANI reported, a day after several parts in the country witnessed clashes over remarks against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) after Friday prayers.

A video tweeted by ANI captured tensions in a part of the district as protesters clashed with security personnel. The personnnel had to resort to use of tear gas shells to quell the agitators.

Protests were triggered in multiple cities, including Jharkhand's Ranchi, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday amid controversy over comments by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, who has now been expelled by the part.

Since last week, the controversy over the comments has prompted reactions and official notes from several Arab and West Asian nations. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar condemned the remarks.

India, however, has been repeatedly assuring that all religions are equally respected in the country.