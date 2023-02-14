France shows support for 'Make in India' policy

French ambassador in India Emmanuel Lenain has said that French industries are committed to India's "Make in India" policy.

Alongside the policy, he also stressed that France and India should work on Strategic autonomy, reports ANI.

"French industries have been committed and have been pioneering for decades in the Make in India and more and more doing co-development of weapons of the future. we really believe that we should work together for strategic autonomy," said the French Ambassador during the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

The 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is being held at the Indian Air Force Station at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

During the inauguration, Lenain stated, "It was the commitment of French companies to provide the best technology for India, on time. It will be the same in the future."

The UK Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence Alex Chalk also expressed his enthusiasm for joining other delegates at the Aero India 2023 event.

"India is already a great country but it is only just starting. It has huge potential, we are delighted to be here, and we want to be at your side," Chalk stated

. At the event, Indian PM Narendra Modi shared that India now exports defence equipments to 75 countries.

"New India of the 21st century will now neither lose any opportunity nor lad behind in hard work. We're ready. on the path to reforms, we're bringing a revolution in every sector," said Modi.