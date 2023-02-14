France shows support for 'Make in India' policy

South Asia

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

France shows support for 'Make in India' policy

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

French ambassador in India Emmanuel Lenain has said that French industries are committed to India's "Make in India" policy.

Alongside the policy, he also stressed that France and India should work on Strategic autonomy, reports ANI.

"French industries have been committed and have been pioneering for decades in the Make in India and more and more doing co-development of weapons of the future. we really believe that we should work together for strategic autonomy," said the French Ambassador during the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

The 14th edition of Aero India 2023 is being held at the Indian Air Force Station at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

During the inauguration, Lenain stated, "It was the commitment of French companies to provide the best technology for India, on time. It will be the same in the future."

The UK Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence Alex Chalk also expressed his enthusiasm for joining other delegates at the Aero India 2023 event.

"India is already a great country but it is only just starting. It has huge potential, we are delighted to be here, and we want to be at your side," Chalk stated

. At the event, Indian PM Narendra Modi shared that India now exports defence equipments to 75 countries.

"New India of the 21st century will now neither lose any opportunity nor lad behind in hard work. We're ready. on the path to reforms, we're bringing a revolution in every sector," said Modi.

 

India / Make in India / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

2h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

4h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

1d | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

2h | TBS Stories
PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

16h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

17h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed