Fourth case of rare brain-eating amoeba infection reported in Kerala, India

South Asia

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 08:48 am

Related News

Fourth case of rare brain-eating amoeba infection reported in Kerala, India

Rare brain infection caused by amoeba in Kerala, affecting children, prompting preventive measures like chlorination and nose clips

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 08:48 am
Fourth case of rare brain-eating amoeba infection reported in Kerala, India

A third case of a rare brain infection called amoebic meningoencephalitis has been found in a 14 year-old boy in the northern Kerala district of Payyoli, India, says the Hindu.

This infection is caused by free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, and the afflicted youth is currently being treated in a private hospital, according to sources.

This is the fourth case of the rare brain infection reported in the state since May and all the patients are children, three of whom have already died.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the latest case, one of the doctors treating the boy said that he was admitted to the hospital on July 1, and his condition is improving.

The doctor said, on July 6, that the infection was identified quickly at the hospital and treatment, including medicines from abroad, was given immediately.

On July 5, a 14-year-old boy infected with the free-living amoeba died in Kozhikode.

Prior to that, two others — a five-year-old girl from Malappuram and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur — died on May 21 and June 25, respectively, due to the rare brain infection.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5 held a meeting in which several suggestions, including not to bathe in unclean water bodies, were given to prevent further infections.

In the meeting, it was also suggested that there should be proper chlorination of swimming pools and children should be careful when entering water bodies as they are mostly affected by this disease, the statement said.

The Vijayan also said that everyone should take care to keep the water bodies clean.

Using swimming nose clips to prevent infection by the free-living amoeba was also suggested in the meeting.

Medical experts said the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water.

The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.

Health / Top News / World+Biz

Kerala / brain-eating amoeba

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

2d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

13h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

13h | Videos
Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

10h | Videos
It's like a meeting of poets, literary and politicians

It's like a meeting of poets, literary and politicians

52m | Videos