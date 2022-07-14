Four women abducted in Paskitan's Wah

Four women were reportedly abducted in three different incidents in Pakitan's Wah on Wednesday.

Asfand reported to police that his teenage sister along with her cousin was going to some relatives' house when unknown persons abducted her.

Iftikhar Ahmed reported to police that his wife was going to her parents' house when she was abducted while Farzana Bibi reported to police that her teenage daughter was going to visit some friends when she was abducted by an unknown person.