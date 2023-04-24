Former UN chief Ban returns to Myanmar, meets ruling general

South Asia

Reuters
24 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

Former UN chief Ban returns to Myanmar, meets ruling general

Ban made multiple trips to Myanmar with the UN before and after the country's transition in 2011 away from five decades of military rule, supporting sweeping political and economic reforms that were later unravelled by the coup

Reuters
24 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 08:34 pm
Former secretary general of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon. Photo: Collected
Former secretary general of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon. Photo: Collected

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon met Myanmar's military ruler on Monday, media reported, part of a trip aimed at promoting peace in a country racked by conflict since a coup two years ago.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February 2021, with the generals struggling to consolidate power and fighting on multiple fronts against ethnic minority rebels and a pro-democracy resistance movement.

Ban made the surprise visit late on Sunday, according to state media. He met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyitaw, pro-military news portal NP News reported.

"They exchanged views on the latest situation in Myanmar and discussed positively and openly," it quoted junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun as saying.

The spokesperson could not immediately be reached by Reuters.

Attempts to reach Ban by phone were unsuccessful. A former diplomat who works with Ban said the trip was arranged a long time ago and had been postponed several times.

He said Ban would call for the release of Suu Kyi, who was arrested during the coup and is serving 33 years in prison for multiple offences, adding a meeting with the Nobel laureate would not be possible.

Ban made multiple trips to Myanmar with the UN before and after the country's transition in 2011 away from five decades of military rule, supporting sweeping political and economic reforms that were later unravelled by the coup.

At least 1.2 million people have been displaced by fighting, according to the United Nations, and the junta has been accused by activists of atrocities and use of heavy weapons and air strikes against the civilian population in its operation against the resistance. The junta says it is fighting "terrorists".

Ban was representing "The Elders", a group of former international leaders established by the late Nelson Mandela to work for peace, human rights and justice.

World+Biz

Ban Ki-moon / Myanmar / Aung San Suu Kyi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why our walkways are unwalkable

Why our walkways are unwalkable

1h | Habitat
Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2d | Features
Nilufa Begum, one of the thousands of Rana Plaza collapse survivors, earlier this month in Savar. Photo: Noor A Alam

'I have nothing. Rana Plaza took my everything'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

2h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

3h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

4h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays