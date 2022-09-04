Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, 54, dies in road accident near Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. He was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad in his Mercedes that crashed on a divider. Mistry was aged 54 years.

Police said four persons were there in the fateful car of whom two, including Cyrus Mistry, died in the crash. The accident took place on a bridge on the Surya river.

The two other injured persons, including the car's driver, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gujarat.

"The accident took place around 3.15pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.

Tributes started to pour in for Mistry soon after news of his death came to light with political leaders and industrialists expressing their shock over the accident.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said he was "shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It's a great loss... My heartfelt tribute."

Union minister Smriti Irani called Mistry a gentle soul and a man with a mission. "Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones."

Noted journalist Vir Sanghvi said, "Rest in Peace. Life is so unpredictable and so fragile that you never know what tomorrow will bring. Condolences to his family. It's very sad news."