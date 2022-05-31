Former Pak PM Imran rules out U-turn on resignations from National Assembly

South Asia

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 07:36 pm

Former Pak PM Imran rules out U-turn on resignations from National Assembly

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 07:36 pm
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an international conference on the future of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, organized by Pakistan and the UN Refugee Agency in Islamabad, Pakistan February 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an international conference on the future of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, organized by Pakistan and the UN Refugee Agency in Islamabad, Pakistan February 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan's former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has ruled out the prospect of withdrawing their resignations from the National Assembly amid news that Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has asked the PTI to reconsider its decision to resign en masse.

Imran told court reporters and digital journalists in Peshawar that the PTI would not return to parliament, and he called the speaker's request for PTI lawmakers to show their resignation letters a "big trap", reports The Express Tribune.

Imran said his party would approach the Supreme Court for its right to protest. "Our strategy for the next long march would be dependent on the SC's decision on the petition which would be filled tomorrow by our legal team," he added.

Imran also denied the alleged audio clip of property tycoon Malik Riaz wherein he was conveying Imran's message to PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari for a deal ahead of the no-confidence motion against him.

Speaking about the appointment of the army chief, Imran said he did not know about the candidates nor did he think about the procedure. He claimed there were "individuals within institutions" who had "opinions on certain issues". However, he did not name the individuals.

It was observed that his approach towards the establishment during the meeting remained cautious. "Only the army and the PTI can keep Pakistan intact," he opined.

The former premier claimed that he came under pressure during his government to recognise Israel. He did not name who put pressure on him, saying he would not want to name them.

The PTI chairman claims that his removal from office was part of an American plot. He said that the current government wanted to "recognise Israel and build good ties with India" at the US's request.

The PTI on 11 April decided to resign from the National Assembly, minutes before the election for the new prime minister was scheduled to place.

