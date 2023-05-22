Former Pak PM Imran Khan sees '80% chance' of his arrest tomorrow

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Former Pak prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan has said there is an 80% chance of his arrest on Tuesday (23 May) when he will be in Islamabad to pursue pre-arrest bail in various cases.

In an interview with CNN, the former prime minister alleged that PDM was aligned with the army and was "dismantling the democratic system to keep me out", reports Dawn. 

Referring to violence and arson attacks on state buildings and army installations on 9 May,  Khan said: "The way they have used the pretext of arson […] they have used that reaction after my arrest to dismantle the party."

Claiming that hundreds of women and children have been jailed, the PTI chief said: "They are now trying to try us in military courts."

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan is passing through an "unpredictable time" and expressed fear over the coalition government not holding the national elections later in October this year.

"My worry now is that they won't hold the national elections even in October. I fear they will hold the elections when clear that PTI will not win."

Imran Khan said the situation had deteriorated to such an extent that even the decisions of judges and courts were being discarded.

Imran Khan

