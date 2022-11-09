Former Pak PM Imran ‘abandons’ designs to sway chief’s selection

South Asia

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 11:50 am

Related News

Former Pak PM Imran ‘abandons’ designs to sway chief’s selection

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 11:50 am
Imran Khan addresses the nation. — DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan addresses the nation. — DawnNewsTV

After repeatedly calling for a consultative process before picking the new army chief, ousted Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan now does not see any problem if the appointment is made by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

In an interaction with journalists at his Zaman Park residence on Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman offered a fresh take on the issue of appointing a new chief of army staff, reports DAWN.

When asked whether he had demanded that the appointment of a new chief be made in consultation with him and/or his party, Mr Khan said: "No… they can appoint whoever they want."

Earlier, in several public meetings and remarks made over the course of the past sev­eral months, Mr Khan had declared that "the Sha­rifs and the Zardaris" were unfit to make the appointment to the top military slot on the basis that "thieves cannot be allowed to appoint the next army chief".

But when a journalist asked Mr Khan on Tuesday whether incumbent army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was being given an extension, the former premier responded with: "This is a billion-dollar question."

Mr Khan also revealed that his relations with the military establishment became strained on the issue of "accountability", adding that the premier should be empowered if the country was to run smoothly.

"I had no issue with the army. Problems only cropped up on accountability matters. However, the army can play a positive role. I believe if the country is to run smoothly, then the prime minister should also be given power along with the management," Mr Khan said.

He was of the opinion that a coalition government had to make many compromises. "The prime minister can be blackmailed in a coalition... a two-third majority gives strength to the premier," he maintained.

Talking to Dawn, a senior PTI leader also confirmed the impression that relations between Mr Khan and the military leadership soured during the PTI government when the latter advised the PM to shift focus from accountability of opposition leaders to fixing the economy. "Not budging from his stance, Imran Khan invited trouble," he said.

 

World+Biz

Imran Khan / Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / Pakistan / Pakistan Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

3h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How football world cup started

How football world cup started

1h | Videos
Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

5h | Videos
ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

19h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?