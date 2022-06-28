Former ISI chief supports PTI

Lt-Gen (retd) Zaheerul Islam, former director-general (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), on Sunday said supporting former premier and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was need of the hour.

He held a ceremony for Shabbir Awan, who is contesting by-election from PP-7 (Rawalpindi) as the PTI candidate, at his native town in Kahota area Sunday, reports The News.

The former ISI chief not only announced support to the PTI candidate but also promised running his election campaign.