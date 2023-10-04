Foreign troops must leave Maldives, president-elect Muizzu says

South Asia

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 02:19 pm

Related News

Foreign troops must leave Maldives, president-elect Muizzu says

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 02:19 pm
Mohamed Muizzu, Maldives presidential candidate of the opposition party, People&#039;s National Congress speaks with the media personnel during the second round of a presidential election in Male, Maldives September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dhahau Naseem/File Photo
Mohamed Muizzu, Maldives presidential candidate of the opposition party, People's National Congress speaks with the media personnel during the second round of a presidential election in Male, Maldives September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dhahau Naseem/File Photo

Foreign military forces cannot stay in the Maldives, president-elect Mohamed Muizzu told a rally celebrating his victory in closely watched weekend presidential elections that are expected to redraw ties with India and China.

Muizzu, who beat incumbent President Ibrahim Solih in a second-round runoff on Saturday, is backed by a coalition known to be close to China, and championed an "India Out" campaign a few years ago, against a small unit of Indian military.

"All the countries which agree to our pro-Maldives policy will be our close friends and allies," Muizzu told supporters at Monday's event.

"We will send back foreign soldiers in the Maldives," he added, without naming any country.

In the past his party has viewed India's overwhelming influence as a potential threat to sovereignty and Muizzu accused the South Asian nation of aiming to establish a permanent military presence in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

India, with traditionally close ties to Male, denies that assertion, and is helping to build a naval harbour for Maldivian forces to be trained by its military.

New Delhi will "wait and watch" Muizzu's policies, a senior Indian government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"He has to work with us, and we have to work with him," the official added, emphasising that India was "not anti-Maldives".

Solih, who championed an "India First" policy, continues in office until Muizzu is inaugurated on Nov. 17.

Top News / World+Biz

Maldives / Foreign troops

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

6h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

9m | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

3h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

17h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

16h | TBS Economy