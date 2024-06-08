Foreign leaders' presence in Modi's oath taking confirms India's Neighbourhood First policy: ministry

The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday (8 June).

The oath taking of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers following the general elections 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday (9 June).

On the occasion, leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have been cordially invited as "distinguished" guests.

President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend, MEA said.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members is scheduled to land at Palam Air Force Station, the VVIP airport in New Delhi, at 12pm (local time) on Saturday.

The prime minister will be received by a high-level Indian delegation and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman at the airport.

During her stay in New Delhi, the prime minister will hold a tete-a-tete with her Indian counterpart Modi after joining the swearing-in at Rashtrapati Bhaban at 7:20pm on Sunday

She will leave New Delhi for home on Monday and she is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 8pm.