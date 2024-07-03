Floods kill four in India after heavy rains

South Asia

AFP
03 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 02:33 pm

Related News

Floods kill four in India after heavy rains

More than a million people have been impacted by floods, according to government figures

AFP
03 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 02:33 pm
India&#039;s weather department has issued alerts for Assam and neighbouring states warning of the risk of more flash floods. Photo: Collected
India's weather department has issued alerts for Assam and neighbouring states warning of the risk of more flash floods. Photo: Collected

Torrential rains in northeast India have sparked heavy flooding killing at least four people, government disaster officials said Wednesday.

More than a million people have been impacted by floods, according to government figures.

Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Disaster authorities in the northeastern state of Assam said 38 people have been killed since mid-May when heavy rains battered the state, triggering floods and landslides.

India's weather department has issued alerts for Assam and neighbouring states warning of the risk of more flash floods.

Flood waters have damaged roads in the state, and the airforce rescued 13 fishermen stranded on an island.

A major portion of the Kaziranga national park, a UNESCO world heritage site and home to the highest number of one-horned rhinos in the world, has also been flooded.

"Forest guards have been put on alert," park official Arun Vignesh told AFP. "Hundreds of animals have started crossing the highway in search of higher ground".

Monsoon rains cause deluges and flooding every year in South Asia.

Last week, at least 14 people were killed after rains triggered landslides, lightning and flooding in Nepal.

In Bangladesh, at least nine people died in a landslide in June.

The same month, six people were killed in flash floods and landslides in Sikkim, an Indian state in the Himalayan foothills bordering China.

Flood / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers doesn&#039;t gets some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

40m | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

2h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

2h | Videos
35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

19h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

17h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

7h | Videos