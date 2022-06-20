Flood situation in India’s Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya states worsens

SDRF members carry out rescue work in a flood-hit locality in Bongaigaon town of Assam. (PTI)

The flood situation in India's Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya states has worsened.

Assam has been reeling under devastating floods with 32 of the northeastern state's 33 districts now inundated by floods. At least eight people have died in the last 24 hours, reports the NDTV.

Nearly 31 lakh people have been affected, out of which 1.5 lakh people are taking shelters in 514 relief camps. Over 4,000 villages have been affected, officials said.

Lower Assam has been one of the worst-hit with five major rivers, including Brahmaputra, Subansiri and Manas, are flowing above danger level.

"Situation is very bad. We are trying hard to help the people. Temporary bridges are being built in flood-affected districts to reach to the people," Assam's Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (18 June) and assured all possible help from the Central government to the disaster-hit state.

Twenty-four people have died in landslides and flash floods in Assam this week. Altogether, 62 people have lost lives since April, according to official reports.

At least five lakh people have been affected in Meghalaya where two major national highways remain cut off due to heavy damage due to landslides. The Sohra region of Meghalaya's Cherrapunji recorded the third time highest rainfall on Friday (17 June).

At least 18 people have died in the state this week alone. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced a compensation of Rs4 lakh to the family of each of the deceased.

Agartala, Tripura's capital, recorded the third-highest rainfall in the last 60 years. All educational institutions have been closed due to the flash flood in Agartala.

Over 10,000 people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to inundation caused by incessant rainfall since Friday but there is no report of any human casualty.

The Tripura government has urged the Indian government to send essential supplies via Bangladesh as the road link to the state are cut off due to landslides.

Heavy rain are predicted for Sikkim.