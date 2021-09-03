Flights to resume from Kabul airport

Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS.

The Afghan flag carrier, Ariana Airlines, has said that domestic flights from Kabul airport will resume from Friday.

"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," said Tamim Ahmadi, a senior official with the airline, reports the BBC citing the AFP.

Qatar has been working with the Taliban to reopen the airport in recent days, with a technical team flying into the city on Wednesday.

The airport has been closed to normal traffic since the Taliban seized Kabul on 15 August.

It has been closed to all traffic since the final US evacuation flight departed on Monday.