Flight operations from Agartala to Dhaka, Ctg to begin soon: Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that operations of the passenger flights from Agartala airport to Dhaka and Chattogram will commence soon.

He said, "Finally, MBB Airport in Agartala is now set to have international flight service with Dhaka and Chattogram. My heartfelt thanks to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and Civil Aviation Minister Shri JM Scindia ji for this initiative to fulfill the dream of the people of Tripura."

"The proposed international flight service with Bangladesh will surely boost Tripura tourism and take the state to a new height in terms of air connectivity. It will also benefit the people of Bangladesh in various ways and strengthen the cordial relation between the two countries," Deb said in another tweet.