Flight operations from Agartala to Dhaka, Ctg to begin soon: Tripura Chief Minister

South Asia

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 01:51 pm

Related News

Flight operations from Agartala to Dhaka, Ctg to begin soon: Tripura Chief Minister

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 01:51 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that operations of the passenger flights from Agartala airport to Dhaka and Chattogram will commence soon.

He said, "Finally, MBB Airport in Agartala is now set to have international flight service with Dhaka and Chattogram. My heartfelt thanks to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and Civil Aviation Minister Shri JM Scindia ji for this initiative to fulfill the dream of the people of Tripura."

"The proposed international flight service with Bangladesh will surely boost Tripura tourism and take the state to a new height in terms of air connectivity. It will also benefit the people of Bangladesh in various ways and strengthen the cordial relation between the two countries," Deb said in another tweet.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Agartala / Dhaka-Agartala / Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh-India flight / Bangladesh-India cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A language defended by blood, battered by Westernisation

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Multipurpose hand blocked quilts for your bed

3h | Brands
Photo: Collected

LinkedIn to introduce new virtual events platform

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

Incubator-born endangered Bostami tortoises released

19h | Videos
Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

20h | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

20h | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again