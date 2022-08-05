Flash floods kill over 500 people in Pakistan during heaviest rains in decades

Reuters
05 August, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 04:15 pm

A man with a baby sits on a bench while children play amid flooded street during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man with a baby sits on a bench while children play amid flooded street during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the worst hit, a government agency said.

Government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood hit regions, and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine. Aside from the fatalities, the flooding had damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

"We're doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during visit to stricken areas.

The past month was the wettest in three decades, with 133% more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the NDMA said. Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305% more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.

