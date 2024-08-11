Five refugees in India's Karnataka camps get citizenship

A brief summary of the history behind the Karnataka camps in India. Image: Times of India

India has granted citizenship to five refugees of Bangla descent from a 53 year old relief camp in Sindhanur taluk of Karnataka's Raichur district, says the Times of India.

This is the first ever instance the refugees in the camp have been granted Indian citizenship, reports Chamaraj Savadi.

Those granted citizenship are Ramakrishnan Abhikari, Advith, Sukumar, Bipradas Golder and Jayant Mandal from rehabilitation camps.

Till date, 146 refugees from the Bangladesh Liberation War in the camps have submitted online applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Pranab Bala, lawyer and resident at one of the five Sindhanur camps, said around 25,000 individuals have resided in these refugee camps over the past four decades.

Of these, 20,000 are refugees from Bangladesh, and 5,000 from Burma (now Myanmar).

The camps date back to 1971 when there was heavy influx of refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan to India during the Liberation War