First India made aircraft carrier to be commissioned next year, says the country's defence minister

India's first 'made-in-India' Aircraft Carrier - INS Vikrant - will be commissioned next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at the southern naval command in Kochi on Friday.

In a statement to the media after reviewing the progress made in the construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier or IAC, Rajnath Singh described it as "India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat", reports the NDTV.

INS Vikrant is also known as the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 or IAC-1

"Commissioning of this IAC next year would be a befitting tribute to the 75th year of India's independence", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Singh visited INS Vikrant (IAC), which is being built at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala's Kochi.