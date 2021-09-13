First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul: AFP

The Taliban have been scrambling to get Kabula airport operating again with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations. Photo : AFP

A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying a handful of passengers touched down at Kabul airport Monday, the first international commercial flight to land since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on August 15.

"There was hardly anyone on the plane, around 10 people... maybe more staff than passengers," said an AFP journalist aboard the flight from Islamabad.