First airlift since Taliban took over Afghanistan expected on Thursday

An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Some 200 people, including Americans, are expected to be airlifted out of Kabul in the first such operation since the Taliban takeover on 15 August.

Charter flights are expected to start on Thursday, reports the BBC citing Qatari and US sources.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged help with evacuations during a recent visit to Qatar, which is reportedly involved in the operation.

Hundreds of Afghan citizens who had helped the US military were unable to get out in last month's US airlift.

Around 100 US citizens are estimated to remain in Afghanistan.

The flights are the first to leave since the end of the rushed US military-led evacuations finished at the end of August.

More than 124,000 foreigners and Afghans fearful of Taliban retribution were flown out of the country.