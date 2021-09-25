Feminist icon Kamla Bhasin passes away

Kamla Bhasin, a feminist activist, novelist, and a pioneer of India's women's rights movement, passed away on the early hours of Saturday.

Reportedly, she was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

According to Indian Express, news of her demise was shared on Twitter by human rights activist Kavita Srivastava.

Srivastava wrote, "Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3 am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief."

Since the 1970s, Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement both in India, as well as in other South Asian countries including Bangladesh.

In 2002, she founded the feminist network 'Sangat', which works with underprivileged women from rural and tribal communities, often using non-literary tools such as plays, songs, and art.

She is also recognized for her poem "Kyunki main ladki hoon, mujhe padhna hai" (Because I am a girl, I must read).

Bhasin has authored a collection of books on gender theory, feminism, and patriarchy, several of which have been translated into over 30 languages.

She was a trained social scientist who spent over 35 years working on topics such as development, education, gender, media, and a multitude of others.

In 1972, she started working for the rural and urban poor's empowerment with a non-profit organization in Rajasthan, India.

She worked for the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) from 1976 until 2001.

However, she left her employment at the United Nations in 2002 to work at Sangat, where she is a founding member and advisor.