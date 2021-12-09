Before fatal crash, Indian defence chief's chopper 'flew low though fog'

South Asia

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 08:31 pm

Related News

Before fatal crash, Indian defence chief's chopper 'flew low though fog'

Inside the machine were General Bipin Rawat - hand-picked by the government in 2019 to serve as India's first armed forces head - along with his wife and a dozen other defence personnel

Reuters
09 December, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 08:31 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times.
Photo: Hindustan Times.

The helicopter carrying India's defence chief seemed to be flying unusually low before it ploughed into a hillside in heavy fog and went up in flames, killing him and 12 others on board, two eyewitnesses said on Thursday.

Construction worker Jayaseelan was at home near the southern Indian town of Coonoor when he heard the distinctive rumble of a helicopter closing in. After hearing a crash, he rushed outside.

"I saw smoke billowing out of the woods and an odd cracking sound. The helicopter had crashed near my brother's house," said Jayaseelan, 57, who only uses one name.

The craft had taken off from the nearby Sulur Air Base just before noon on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament. The base lost contact with it around 20 minutes later, just before it was due to land in the cantonment town of Wellington.

Military helicopters ply this route often, but this one seemed louder and closer as it travelled through heavy fog, according to Jayaseelan and another eyewitness, Satish Kumar.

Inside the machine were General Bipin Rawat - hand-picked by the government in 2019 to serve as India's first armed forces head - along with his wife and a dozen other defence personnel. Only one passenger, an Air Force captain, survived the accident. 

'Crying in pain'

 

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, Jayaseelan and two other local residents said they struggled to reach the wrecked Russian-designed Mi-17 V5 helicopter because of the intensity of the flames engulfing it.

Emergency services arrived shortly after, but the hilly terrain meant they had trouble reaching the site with firefighting equipment, said Kumar, 45, who lives nearby.

"Out of the first four people brought out from the crash site, one was alive," he said. "He was crying in pain."

Wrapped in blankets provided by locals, rescue workers and defence personnel began extricating the bodies. Some were badly burnt, Jayaseelan said.

Within an hour of the accident, into which the Air Force has ordered an inquiry, Jayaseelan said the area was flooded with policemen, defence personnel and firemen.

"The police asked us if we saw anyone suspicious or armed in the woods," he said. "We told them we hadn't seen anyone like that."

World+Biz

India helicopter crash / India / Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat / General Bipin Rawat / helicopter crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

8h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

2h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study