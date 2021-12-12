Farmers will leave Delhi protest sites by 15 December: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

South Asia

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 01:09 pm

Related News

Farmers will leave Delhi protest sites by 15 December: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Tikait said he will be leaving the city for a three-day programme in Haryana, Chandigarh and Amritsar to end the protests in those regions as well, according to news agency ANI

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 01:09 pm
Farmers gather at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Farmers gather at a site of a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Farmers will leave all protest sites in Delhi by 15 December, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday after the year-long agitation against the three farm laws ended this week after the government accepted their demands, including repeal of the legislation.

Tikait said he will be leaving the city for a three-day programme in Haryana, Chandigarh and Amritsar to end the protests in those regions as well, according to news agency ANI.

The BKU spokesperson also said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of more than 40 farmers' unions, will hold its next meeting on 15 January.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana laid siege around three Delhi borders including Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu in November last year over the three farm laws. The protests were staged to demand the repeal of the three legislation related to the agriculture sector.

After the prolonged agitation, which often saw violent episodes in between and a long impasse with the government, farmers withdrew their protests after the Centre formally withdrew the laws in November.

The majority of farmers have already left the Delhi borders, Deepak Lamba, vice president of the Jai Kisan Andolan farmers' group, said on Saturday. Around "80 per cent of farmers have left from the Singhu border, around 50 per cent went home from Ghazipur border while from Tikri border around 60 to 70 per cent farmers have returned back to their home," he said as per ANI.

On 19 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter Session on 29 November. President Ram Nath Kovind also gave his assent to the bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

World+Biz

farmers protest in india / BKU leader Rakesh Tikait / Indian Farm Laws

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

1h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

2h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

2h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

3h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

3h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’