Farmers join protests against Agnipath, lay siege to toll plazas in Haryana

South Asia

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:29 am

Related News

Farmers join protests against Agnipath, lay siege to toll plazas in Haryana

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 10:29 am
Army aspirants and farmers protesting at the Makroli Toll Plaza in Rohtak on Monday. Photo: Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times
Army aspirants and farmers protesting at the Makroli Toll Plaza in Rohtak on Monday. Photo: Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times

Protesting against the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme of the Union government, farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) laid siege to toll plazas in several districts of Haryana on Monday.

The protests continued from noon till 3pm peacefully, allowing free movement of vehicles from the tolls across the state amid heavy police deployment.

The protesters freed the Makrauli Kalan toll plaza on Rohtak-Panipat national highway, Ramayana toll plaza on Hisar-Rohtak highway, besides two others in Sonepat, and threatened to launch a stir if the scheme is not rolled back.

Similar protests were witnessed at toll plazas in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Karnal districts. However, the facility remained open at Bastara in Karnal despite farmers protesting at a corner on NH-44.

Gharaunda DSP Manoj Kumar said, "Farmers were allowed to protest, but the toll plaza remained operational. They were told to not disrupt toll functioning and harm public property in any way."

BKU's Yamunanagar district president Sanju Gudiana said, "Milk Majra toll plaza was made free for movement in protest against the anti-youth decision. In the name of regular jobs, the government has given a four-year temporary job, which is a joke."

Union's national president Gurnam Singh Charuni thanked the residents for a "successful protest" and said, "A meeting of all protesting organisations will be held on Wednesday at 11am in Sampla."

Muted Bharat Bandh

During the morning hours, Haryana Roadways transport facilities remained hit in Rohtak after several organisations called for 'Bharat Bandh'.

A few buses plied from Rohtak but many passengers remained stranded. The armed forces aspirants blocked roads in Hisar, Fatehabad and Rohtak, which led to traffic jams.

However, the situation remained normal in all other areas of Haryana and all business establishments largely remained open in the state.

Drivers and conductors of the Haryana Roadways said they have been directed to take precautionary measures in the wake of protests.

At railway stations in Ambala and Karnal, police personnel remained on their toes throughout the day. Passengers from several eastern states remained stuck, as scores of trains continued to remain cancelled.

Ambala police, meanwhile, registered a case against a man under charges of issuing provocative statements with an intent to cause riot, after he allegedly appealed to burn buses in a WhatsApp group.

World+Biz

Agnipath protests / Agnipath / Agnipath Scheme / Indian farmers / Indian farmers protest / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1h | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

2h | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1h | Wheels
Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

Padma Bridge has the deepest piling in the world

18m | Videos
Relation between per capita income and living standard

Relation between per capita income and living standard

18m | Videos
LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

LaLiga files complaints against PSG and Manchester City

1h | Videos
Who is responsible for the flood?

Who is responsible for the flood?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply