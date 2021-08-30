‘Far greater humanitarian crisis’ looms in Afghanistan: UNHCR

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
30 August, 2021

‘Far greater humanitarian crisis’ looms in Afghanistan: UNHCR

“The airlifts out of Kabul will end in a matter of days, and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be as visible. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not turn away. A far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning,” Filippo Grandi of UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said

Families displaced by fighting sit in a park in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Families displaced by fighting sit in a park in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Reuters TV

As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, "a larger crisis is just beginning" in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the UN refugee agency UNHCR says, appealing for support.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share "this humanitarian responsibility" with Iran and Pakistan which already host 2.2 million Afghans. reportd thre Al Jazeera. 

"The airlifts out of Kabul will end in a matter of days, and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be as visible. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not turn away. A far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning," Grandi said in a statement.

