Family, supporters demand justice in alleged murder of Indian woman

South Asia

Reuters
25 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:16 pm

Related News

Family, supporters demand justice in alleged murder of Indian woman

Reuters
25 September, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:16 pm
Family, supporters demand justice in alleged murder of Indian woman

Protesters in India's northern Uttarakhand state turned out on Sunday to demand an impartial probe into the alleged murder of a young woman who worked at a resort owned by the son of a former state minister, officials said on Sunday.

Police found the body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari on Saturday near a bridge over the River Ganges in Rishikesh city. Local police said that preliminary investigations showed the body was thrown in a canal after Bhandari was killed.

She had worked as a receptionist at a resort owned by Pulkit Arya, the son of Vinod Arya who had served as a minister in the in Uttarakhand state government for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party.

Police said they had arrested Pulkit Arya, as well as a resort manager and an assistant manager on suspicion of murder.

Reuters could not immediately reach lawyers and family members of Pulkit Arya for comment.

Local BJP officials said Vinod Arya was expelled from the party on Saturday after his son's arrest. Reuters could not immediately reach Vinod Arya for comment.

Bhandari's parents refused to conduct funeral rites until their demand for a more comprehensive postmortem was met.

Local residents turned out to support them.

"People are protesting and blocking highways, they want justice for the victim and we are trying to calm them down," said Shyam Dutt Nautiyal, a senior police official in Uttarakhand.

World+Biz

India / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

10h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

27m | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

1h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

4h | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh