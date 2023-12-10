Fake toll plaza on Indian highway remains unnoticed for 1.5 years

The Bamanbore-Kutch national highway in Gujarat, India, recently came under scrutiny due to the establishment of a fake toll plaza on privately owned property.

A group of individuals successfully deceived the Indian government authorities for more than a year by setting up a fraudulent toll collection point, openly extorting thousands of rupees daily, reports NDTV.

According to the reports, the fake toll plaza redirected traffic away from the actual route, leading through private land owned by the White House Ceramic Company, a closed factory, and the Varghasia village. By bypassing the national highway, the impostors operated a "toll booth," charging half the standard fee and deceiving not only the public but also the police and high-ranking government officials in the district for a year and a half.

The allure of reduced toll taxes enticed truck drivers to take this route, and the illicit tax collection went unnoticed for over a year, according to NDTV.

Morbi district Collector GT Pandya stated, "We received information that some vehicles were being diverted from the actual route of the Varghasia toll plaza and toll tax was being collected. The police and other officials reached the spot to investigate and filed a detailed complaint".