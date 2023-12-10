Fake toll plaza on Indian highway remains unnoticed for 1.5 years

South Asia

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway remains unnoticed for 1.5 years

A group of individuals successfully deceived the Indian government authorities for more than a year by setting up a fraudulent toll collection point, openly extorting thousands of rupees daily

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 12:10 pm
Representative Image. Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image. Photo: Bloomberg

The Bamanbore-Kutch national highway in Gujarat, India, recently came under scrutiny due to the establishment of a fake toll plaza on privately owned property.

A group of individuals successfully deceived the Indian government authorities for more than a year by setting up a fraudulent toll collection point, openly extorting thousands of rupees daily, reports NDTV.

According to the reports, the fake toll plaza redirected traffic away from the actual route, leading through private land owned by the White House Ceramic Company, a closed factory, and the Varghasia village. By bypassing the national highway, the impostors operated a "toll booth," charging half the standard fee and deceiving not only the public but also the police and high-ranking government officials in the district for a year and a half.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The allure of reduced toll taxes enticed truck drivers to take this route, and the illicit tax collection went unnoticed for over a year, according to NDTV.

Morbi district Collector GT Pandya stated, "We received information that some vehicles were being diverted from the actual route of the Varghasia toll plaza and toll tax was being collected. The police and other officials reached the spot to investigate and filed a detailed complaint".

World+Biz

Toll / Fraudulent activities / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

1h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

6h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

7h | Panorama
Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The digital money magic in rural economy

The digital money magic in rural economy

3h | TBS Economy
Despite salinity, Sunflowers bloom

Despite salinity, Sunflowers bloom

3h | TBS Stories
Why do criminals smuggle garlic?

Why do criminals smuggle garlic?

3h | TBS Stories
Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

17h | TBS SPORTS