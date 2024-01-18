Factbox: Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

South Asia

Reuters
18 January, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 01:46 pm

Related News

Factbox: Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Here are some facts on the group Pakistan targeted and the restive province at the heart of the tension

Reuters
18 January, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 01:46 pm
At least 23 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a Pakistan army base. Photo: Collected
At least 23 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a Pakistan army base. Photo: Collected

Pakistan said on Thursday it had carried out airstrikes against separatist militants in Iran, the latest step in a tense standoff after Iran's missile and drone strikes in the South Asian nation's border province of Balochistan.

Here are some facts on the group Pakistan targeted and the restive province at the heart of the tension.

WHICH GROUP DID PAKISTAN TARGET IN IRAN?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), which an intelligence official called the target of Pakistan's strikes in Iran, seeks independence for Pakistan's western province of Balochistan.

Ethnic Baloch militants have battled the government for decades for a separate state, saying the central government unfairly exploits the province's rich gas and mineral resources of Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The BLF is among the insurgents who often target gas projects, infrastructure and security posts there, but have begun launching attacks in other parts of Pakistan.

They also attack Chinese projects, and occasionally kill Chinese workers despite Pakistan's assurances that it is doing all it can to protect the Chinese projects.

WHAT IS BALOCHISTAN'S SIGNIFICANCE?

The vast province of roughly 15 million people is mostly arid desert and mountainous territory holding untapped mineral wealth.

It is Pakistan's largest province by size, but the smallest by population. It borders Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province where Pakistan carried out its strikes.

Hundreds of Baloch protesters, many of them women, have protested in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad in recent weeks, making accusations of heavy-handed treatment of those in the province, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Balochistan is a key location in China's huge multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is part of President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative.

China has undertaken mining projects and built an international airport and a port in the province's southern coastal town of Gwadar.

Canadian miner Barrick Gold owns a 50% stake in the Reko Diq mine in the province's district of Chagai, with the rest owned by the government of Pakistan and the province. Barrick considers the mine one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites for copper and gold.

World+Biz

Iran / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

5h | Features
More than five decades on, the genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 remains unrecognised. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

7h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

20h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

2h | Videos
Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

3h | Videos
Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

5h | Videos
Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

18h | Videos