Exports resume in Benapole land port, goods-laden trucks start to enter Bangladesh from India

Benapol has opened once more allowing trucks with imported goods from India to move into Bangladesh after the past four days of unrest, says the Indian Express.

All imports were stopped at the largest landport in South Asia, when the Bangladesh government suspended internet services and declared a curfew, because the port uses an online system.

"The stalemate caused by unrest in Bangladesh has ended and our exports have started but they are slow," Indian Secretary of Petrapole Clearing Agents Staff Welfare Association Kartik Chakraborty said. The Bangladesh administration has assured security to Indian vehicles and the government is also prioritising import export, he said.

"Our trucks are crossing the border as Benapole (Bangladesh's land port) has resumed online services, but it will take five to six days for normalcy as the internet is not fully operational in various parts of the country," Chakraborty added.

Officials said 812 goods-laden trucks have been stranded on the India side, but are now slowly moving to Bangladesh.

On a daily basis, 450 to 500 trucks from India to Bangladesh through this land port. About 150 to 200 trucks come to India from Bangladesh on an average every day, the officials said.

Through the port, India exports cotton fabrics, motor vehicle chassis, non-alloy steel, yarn, iron and steel products, synthetic fibres, two wheelers, jute seeds, machinery parts, books and papers, cereals, and other food products to Bangladesh. India imports jute, readymade garments, betel nut, rice bran among other products from Bangladesh.

Petrapole is located at a distance of about 80 km from Kolkata in Bongaon, West Bengal. Nearly 30% of land-based trade between India and Bangladesh takes place through Petrapole. Since its operationalization in February 2016, the port has witnessed an increase in passenger movement, with an average of 22 lakh people crossing the post on either side, each year.

In 2022-2023, the port saw a total trade of Rs 30,378.47 crore with 1,42,721 cargo trucks and 19,37,141 passenger movements. In 2023-2024, the total trade measured Rs 30,420.92 crore with 1,45,280 cargo trucks and 23,48,707 passengers.