Explainer: What is Toshakhana case, for which ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been convicted?

South Asia

Hindustan Times
05 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:09 pm

Related News

Explainer: What is Toshakhana case, for which ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been convicted?

Hindustan Times
05 August, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:09 pm
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/File Photo

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday was sentenced to three-year imprisonment by an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case pertaining to the improper acquisition of state gifts. This ruling will consequently lead to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief's disqualification from politics for the next five years. Despite his absence during the court proceedings, Khan was arrested shortly, as reported by Geo News.

An additional ₹1 lakh (Pakistani rupees) has been levied on Khan by additional judge Humayun Dilawar of Islamabad sessions court. The judge also mentioned that if Khan fails to pay the fine, he could face an additional six months of imprisonment.

The complaint pertaining to the Toshakhana case was initially raised against Imran Khan on October 21 last year and he was formally indicted in this case on May 10. Imran Khan has been ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership in April, 2022.

Toshakhana case

-Imran Khan is accused of "deliberately hiding details about gifts" he kept from the Toshakhana, a repository for presents given to government officials by foreign officials, during his tenure as the prime minister. This includes both the gifts and the proceeds from selling them.

-The case originates from a complaint by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that claims Khan intentionally concealed information about the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana. ECP disqualified Khan on October 21, 2022, for making "false statements and incorrect declaration".

-The Toshakhana operates under the Cabinet Division and stores gifts presented to rulers and government officials by foreign leaders and dignitaries. Rules require reporting of such gifts and items to the Cabinet Division.

-The ECP's decision mentioned that Imran Khan's disqualification was in accordance with Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

-Following this, the ECP took the case to the Islamabad sessions court with a copy of the complaint, to initiate criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries while he served as prime minister.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Imran Khan / Toshakhana Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier