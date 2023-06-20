Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case

South Asia

BSS/AFP
20 June, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 09:06 am

Related News

Ex-Pakistan PM Khan gets bail extended again in graft case

BSS/AFP
20 June, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 09:06 am
Security officers escort Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's bail on corruption charges was extended again Monday, after he urged supporters to take to the streets if he is re-arrested.

Khan's brief detention last month on graft charges sparked days of deadly violence as thousands of his followers rampaged through cities, setting fire to buildings and clashing with police.

He was freed from custody after the Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal, but he says the government still plans to detain him to quash his momentum ahead of elections due by October.

"They believe that people will sit as silent spectators when they put me in jail," the 70-year-old said in a live-streamed address late Sunday night.

"Death is much better than subjugation. Make up your minds against fear. You have to stand up, peaceful protest is your right," he said.

On Monday, a special corruption court in Islamabad extended bail for Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi until 4 July.

He was also bailed in 15 other cases before three courts, said Gohar Khan, a member of his legal team.
Since he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament last year, Khan has waged an unprecedented campaign against Pakistan's powerful military. Supporters viewed his May 9 arrest as payback for that defiance.

Following the former cricket star's release, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has suffered a major crackdown including widespread arrests.

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accuses Khan of orchestrating anti-state violence and has pledged to try some protesters in military courts.

"These cases are anti democratic," Khan told a judge in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad where he faced eight cases on Monday.

"I have never incited my supporters to violence," he added. "Peaceful protest is a democratic right."

Crackdown on critics

Khan remains far and away the most popular politician in Pakistan.
But after repeated detentions much of the key PTI leadership has defected, and numerous journalists sympathetic to the opposition leader are reported to have disappeared into custody.

On Thursday, Amnesty International said it is "extremely concerned with the crackdown on voices critical of the state and military".

Khan says the protest violence was a false-flag campaign to justify suppression of his party.

But he seems increasingly isolated in his mansion in the eastern city of Lahore, venturing out only for regular appearances in a slew of court cases which have plagued him since he left office.

Analysts say legal challenges are often deployed by those in power in Pakistan to stifle dissent.

Khan rose to power in 2018 on a wave of popular support, an anti-corruption manifesto, and the backing of the powerful military establishment.

When he was ousted, analysts said it was because he lost the backing of the top generals.

In his campaign for re-election Khan has highlighted the power the top brass wield behind the scenes -- a subject historically considered a red line in Pakistan.

His arrest came just hours after he repeated an allegation that a top general was a co-plotter in a November assassination bid which saw him shot in the leg.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

20h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

23h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

12h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

15h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

16h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

22h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline