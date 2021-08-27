Evacuation efforts continuing at airport, embassies aim to evacuate by 30 Aug

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Photo :UNB/AP

Evacuation efforts are continuing at Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport on Friday morning - after an attack that killed at least 90 people and injured more than 150 people.

According to footage by news agency Reuters, evacuees were seen boarding a plane, as another was spotted taking off from the airport, reports the BBC.

All foreign forces in Afghanistan are aiming to evacuate their citizens and embassy employees by 30 August, a Nato diplomat told news agency Reuters.

The latest statement comes as the US and its allies earlier said they were hurrying to evacuate as many people as possible before the Aug 31 deadline.

There are still about 1,500 US citizens in Afghanistan The UK has said around 400 people were still in the country.

Germany said it estimated 200 citizens remained in Kabul It's not clear if any French citizens still remain but France has said they expect to complete their evacuation flights by Friday evening.

The UK will continue its operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan despite the "despicable" attack at the capital's airport on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Johnson held an emergency Cobra meeting following the blasts, after which he promised the UK would continue to work "flat out" until "the last moment".