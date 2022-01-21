Eternal flame at India Gate for soldiers extinguished, merged with War Memorial

The Amar Jawan Jyoti or the "eternal flame" for soldiers at India Gate was put out today after 50 years and moved in a military parade to the National War Memorial, where it will be merged with a torch.

Soldiers marched with the eternal flame from India Gate to the new war memorial around 400 metres away, report NDTV.

The National War Memorial, built in 2019, will now be the only destination for tribute to fallen soldiers since 1947.

The eternal flame known as Amar Jawan Jyoti was built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch to commemorate the soldiers martyred in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. It is a memorial symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier's helmet over it with an eternal flame burning beside it.