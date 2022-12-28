Encounter breaks out between Indian security forces, terrorists in Jammu

South Asia

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 09:09 am

Related News

Encounter breaks out between Indian security forces, terrorists in Jammu

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 09:09 am
Police said two to three terrorists are involved in the ongoing encounter in Sidhra. (Representational)
Police said two to three terrorists are involved in the ongoing encounter in Sidhra. (Representational)

Indian security forces are engaged in a fierce gunfight with terrorists at Jammu's Sidhra on Wednesday morning.

The gunfight that erupted around 7.30 am involves two to three terrorists,  Indian police said, reports NDTV.

The encounter is ongoing and more details are awaited.

On Tuesday (27 December), a major terrorist attack was averted in Udhampur near Jammu after a 15 kg improvised explosive device (IED) was defused by police.

Police officials said a major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area.

Police also recovered a coded sheet and letter pad page of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)  and detained a suspect.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Jammu / Jammu & Kashmir / Encounters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

14m | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

29m | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

54m | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

19h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

11h | TBS SPORTS
A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

13h | TBS Entertainment
Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

14h | TBS Entertainment
Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

17h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction