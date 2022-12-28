Encounter breaks out between Indian security forces, terrorists in Jammu

Police said two to three terrorists are involved in the ongoing encounter in Sidhra. (Representational)

Indian security forces are engaged in a fierce gunfight with terrorists at Jammu's Sidhra on Wednesday morning.

The gunfight that erupted around 7.30 am involves two to three terrorists, Indian police said, reports NDTV.

The encounter is ongoing and more details are awaited.

On Tuesday (27 December), a major terrorist attack was averted in Udhampur near Jammu after a 15 kg improvised explosive device (IED) was defused by police.

Police officials said a major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area.

Police also recovered a coded sheet and letter pad page of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and detained a suspect.