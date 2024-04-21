Empty chairs for Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren at INDIA rally: 'Manifesting Ram Rajya'

Chairs were kept for Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA bloc's Ulgulan rally in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo: Hindustan Times

As leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a alliance of opposition parties in India, congregated in Ranchi on Sunday, empty chairs marked for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren did not go unnoticed.

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who is Kejriwal's counsel as well, said the INDIA bloc not only showed the organisational strength but also manifested the concept of Ram Rajya -- invoking the exile of Lord Ram in the Ramayana when Bharat placed Ram's khadau on the throne.

Both Kejriwal and Hemant Soren's wives were present at the event and gave speeches. Soren's wife Kalpana read out Hemant Soren's message sent from jail in which the former CM vowed to not allow democracy to fail. "Central agencies such as the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress the opposition's voice but BJP and such forces will be driven out from Jharkhand," Kalpana who is likely to contest the Gandey bypoll on May 20, read.

"They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. his food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," Sunita Kejriwal said at the rally amid the ongoing row over Kejriwal's health condition and diet.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. Moments before his arrest, he resigned making way for Champai Soren to become the next chief minister.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor probe.

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to attend the Ulgulan rally but fell sick suddenly and had to cancel his plan. "Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign in Satna and Ranchi today, where the INDIA rally is being held. But he has suddenly fallen ill and cannot leave New Delhi at the moment. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji will join the Ranchi rally after addressing the public meeting in Satna," Jairam Ramesh announced.

The Ulgulan rally comes three weeks after the first INDIA bloc's rally was held at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi protesting Kejriwal's arrest. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present at the rally.