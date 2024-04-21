Empty chairs for Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren at INDIA rally: 'Manifesting Ram Rajya'

South Asia

Hindustan Times
21 April, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

Empty chairs for Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren at INDIA rally: 'Manifesting Ram Rajya'

Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren were present at INDIA bloc's Ulgulan rally on Sunday and addressed the people.

Hindustan Times
21 April, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:09 pm
Chairs were kept for Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA bloc&#039;s Ulgulan rally in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo: Hindustan Times
Chairs were kept for Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA bloc's Ulgulan rally in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo: Hindustan Times

As leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a alliance of opposition parties in India, congregated in Ranchi on Sunday, empty chairs marked for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren did not go unnoticed.

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who is Kejriwal's counsel as well, said the INDIA bloc not only showed the organisational strength but also manifested the concept of Ram Rajya -- invoking the exile of Lord Ram in the Ramayana when Bharat placed Ram's khadau on the throne.

Both Kejriwal and Hemant Soren's wives were present at the event and gave speeches. Soren's wife Kalpana read out Hemant Soren's message sent from jail in which the former CM vowed to not allow democracy to fail. "Central agencies such as the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress the opposition's voice but BJP and such forces will be driven out from Jharkhand," Kalpana who is likely to contest the Gandey bypoll on May 20, read.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. his food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily," Sunita Kejriwal said at the rally amid the ongoing row over Kejriwal's health condition and diet.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. Moments before his arrest, he resigned making way for Champai Soren to become the next chief minister.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor probe.

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to attend the Ulgulan rally but fell sick suddenly and had to cancel his plan. "Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign in Satna and Ranchi today, where the INDIA rally is being held. But he has suddenly fallen ill and cannot leave New Delhi at the moment. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji will join the Ranchi rally after addressing the public meeting in Satna," Jairam Ramesh announced.

The Ulgulan rally comes three weeks after the first INDIA bloc's rally was held at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi protesting Kejriwal's arrest. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were present at the rally.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Kejriwal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

5h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

10h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

13h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

1h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

2h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

3h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

5h | Videos