Earthquake tremors felt in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, J-K and Pakistan

South Asia

Hindustan Times
28 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 12:29 pm

Earthquake tremors felt in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, J-K and Pakistan

Earthquake tremors were felt in many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am.

Tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch in J&K. Some users social media said a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Pakistan's Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and other cities.

On Friday, a strong earthquake shook Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued. The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered off the east coast of Chiba Peninsula at a depth of 44.5 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

Strong shaking was reported in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but the USGS said there was little chance of serious damage or fatalities.

India / Pakistan / Earthquake

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

