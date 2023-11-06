Earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolts Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

South Asia

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:28 pm

Related News

Earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolts Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Tremors were felt in India's Delhi-National Capital Region and other areas on Monday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Nepal," India's National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

It said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

The fresh tremors were felt days after a 6.4 magnitude quake had jolted Nepal, killing over 150 people and injuring 160 in the worst earthquake since 2015.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Earthquake / Nepal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today