Earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolts Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt in India's Delhi-National Capital Region and other areas on Monday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Nepal," India's National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

It said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

The fresh tremors were felt days after a 6.4 magnitude quake had jolted Nepal, killing over 150 people and injuring 160 in the worst earthquake since 2015.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.