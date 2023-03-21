Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits northern Afghanistan - EMSC

South Asia

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 11:45 pm
21 March, 2023

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, causing strong shaking across the country and in the north of neighbouring Pakistan.

The tremor had a depth of 194km and its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the remote northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.

It was not immediately clear whether the tremor had caused damage or casualties.

Shaking could be felt as far as the Indian capital, New Delhi.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed over 1,000 people last year.

