Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

South Asia

Reuters
24 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 04:43 pm

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday, damaging some houses and sending tremors out as far as India's capital, New Delhi.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 25 km, about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.

"It was quite a big tremor. There were people all gathered on the streets. There was terror for some time," said Nain Rawal, an official in Bajura district near Jumla.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Three houses in Bajura were damaged, according to Surya Thapa, a district police official.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said earlier that the magnitude of the quake was 5.4.

Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other fixtures.

A 7.8 magnitude quake killed almost 9,000 people in Nepal in 2015.

 

